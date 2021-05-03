Kenya: NOC-K Secretary General Mutuku Elected Into African Body

1 May 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — National Olympics Committee of Kenya (NOCK) Secretary General Francis Mutuku has been elected into the Executive Board of Association of The Association of National Olympic Committees - Zone V (ANOCA Zone V) in the same capacity.

Mutuku was elected unopposed being the only nominee to the position, at the elections that were held today during the ANOCA Zone V AGM in Entebbe, Uganda.

ANOCA Zone V is an umbrella organisation of eleven (11) National Olympic Committees (NOCs) in the region; Kenya, Egypt, Uganda, Somalia, Tanzania, Rwanda, Eritrea, South Sudan, Sudan, Ethiopia, Burundi.

Dr. Ashebir Woldegiorgis Gayo of Ethiopia has been elected as President while Dr. Tong Deran, of South Sudan is the newly elected Treasurer General and Vice President, Hussam Khojaly of Sudan.

Other positions filled were of Committee Members. IOC Members in these countries are automatic members of the Executive Board, which include Olympics Kenya President Dr. Paul Tergat.

Mutuku commenting on his re-election said, "This is a great opportunity to serve in the regional body. We will get straight into setting structural foundations, establishing commissions & creating collaboration within countries with athletes focused programs."

"This collaboration will see us tap into comparative advantages of each country. We can only be stronger together, therefore together we need to increase activities within the region."

Read the original article on Capital FM.

