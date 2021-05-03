Tanzania: Govt Eyes Launch of Schools' Customer Service Guidelines

2 May 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Hilda Mhagama

THE Ministry of Education, Science and Technology will next week launch for all schools and institutions under the ministry.

This was revealed in Dar es Salaam on Friday by Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Dr Leonard Akwilapo during the launching of a critical analysis of the Education and Training Policy of 2014 report dubbed 'The Education We Want'.

Dr Akwilapo said the customer service in education can make a big difference, thus the guidelines will be used by the ministry of education and the President's Office Regional Administration and Local Government (PORALG).

"The guidelines are prepared to outline what teachers are supposed to do once they receive visitors and customers. Whether you are an institution or school, you have customers that need to be served," he said.

He added, "These guidelines will be issued to all schools and institutions under the ministry.

If you come to the ministry's office, you will notice the difference as we have already commenced applying them," Dr Akwilapo further said education systems have many different types of customers, although they go by different names: students, teachers, parents, and other stakeholders like the government or board members.

Customer service in education refers to the experience students and stakeholders have when interacting with their school or institution.

The report launched by Hakielimu, a non-profit based organization analyzed policies and guidelines that involve stakeholders in the education sector during a consultation, evidence collection and literature review, where they have come up with 130 issues that need review.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Neighbours Debate Joining Mozambique's Fight Against Insurgents
Somalia's Parliament Votes to Cancel Presidential Term Extension
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.