Tanzania: Govt Eyes Launch of Schools' Customer Service Guidelines

THE Ministry of Education, Science and Technology will next week launch for all schools and institutions under the ministry.

This was revealed in Dar es Salaam on Friday by Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Dr Leonard Akwilapo during the launching of a critical analysis of the Education and Training Policy of 2014 report dubbed 'The Education We Want'.

Dr Akwilapo said the customer service in education can make a big difference, thus the guidelines will be used by the ministry of education and the President's Office Regional Administration and Local Government (PORALG).

"The guidelines are prepared to outline what teachers are supposed to do once they receive visitors and customers. Whether you are an institution or school, you have customers that need to be served," he said.

He added, "These guidelines will be issued to all schools and institutions under the ministry.

If you come to the ministry's office, you will notice the difference as we have already commenced applying them," Dr Akwilapo further said education systems have many different types of customers, although they go by different names: students, teachers, parents, and other stakeholders like the government or board members.

Customer service in education refers to the experience students and stakeholders have when interacting with their school or institution.

The report launched by Hakielimu, a non-profit based organization analyzed policies and guidelines that involve stakeholders in the education sector during a consultation, evidence collection and literature review, where they have come up with 130 issues that need review.