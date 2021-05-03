Tanzania: President Mwinyi Appoints ZPRA, ZPDR, ZAFICO Bosses

Zanzibar's President, Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi has appointed directors to head various departments in the Ministry of Fisheries and Blue Economy.

He appointed Dr Salum Soud Hemed to be the Director of Development and Fisheries department, Dr Makame Omar Makame as the Director of Marine conservation department and Dr Zacharia A. Khamis, appointed to be the Director in the research department Fisheries and Marine products.

A statement released by the Zanzibar Chief Secretary Eng Zena Said stated that President Mwinyi also appointed other officials to the Ministry.

The statement said Dr Mwinyi appointed Capt Hamadi Bakari Hamadi as the Director of the blue economy responsible for coordination and development department, Sheha Idrissa Hamdani as the Director of Planning, Policy and Research department.

President Mwinyi named Adam Abdulla Makame as the Executive Director of Zanzibar Petroleum Regulatory Authority (ZPRA)

Other appointees were Mikidadi Ali Rashidi Who has been appointed as the Managing Director of Zanzibar Petroleum Development Company (ZPDC) and Dr Amir Haidari Mshenga as the Executive Director of the Zanzibar Fishing Corporation (ZAFICO).

The statement says the appointment of all the appointees begins effective on Sunday (May 2, 2021)