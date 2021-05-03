Rwanda: FERWACY, Israel Startup Nation Strengthen Partnership

Rwandan cyclists are set to benefit from a partnership reached between the Israel Startup Nation and the local cycling governing body (FERWACY).

The Israeli World Tour cycling team, which is one of 15 teams competing at the ongoing Tour du Rwanda 2021, has been a close partner to Rwandan cycling where it has been supporting local riders with equipment.

Team owners Sylvan Adams and Ron Baron on Friday, April 30, met FERWACY president Abdallah Murenzi where they discussed areas of cooperation centered on building the capacity of Rwandan cyclists, men and women, to improve their level of performance at the international stage.

"We discussed key issues including supporting local cyclists with racing bikes while our cyclists will go for training in Israel which we believe will raise their standards of the game," Murenzi said.

Through the partnership, Sylvan Adams pledged to support local riders who have potential to reach the highest level by helping them to get training with his team in Israel.

"If Rwanda has special talents, send them to us, we will get them and give them a chance to shine on a high level. Why not a Rwandan in Tour de France?" He said.

Accompanied by Israeli envoy to Rwanda, Ron Adam, the team also visited Bugesera Cycling Team where they offered full kits to the women's cycling team, gifted bikes to the community center and committed to occasionally sending experienced male and females riders and coaches from Israel to support and develop cycling in Kibungo Village, Rusekera Cell in Ntarama Sector while it will also be as offering scholarships to the best performing students.

The team also visited the Kigali Genocide Memorial to learn more about the tragic history of the Genocide against the Tutsi which cost over a million of Tutsi lives.