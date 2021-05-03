Rwanda: SC Kiyovu Sack Head Coach Karekezi

3 May 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

The management of SC Kiyovu have announced that they parted company with head coach Olivier Karekezi accusing the tactician of breaching covid-19 protocols.

Since his appointment in the team, Karekezi has failed to impress his employers as the Mumena-based club has been struggling for results, managing a win in four league games, with three others ending on a losing side including a surprise 2-1 away defeat to newcomers Rutsiro FC on Saturday, May 1, at Umuganda Stadium in Rubavu.

Club's Secretary-General Omar Munyengabe earlier told Times Sport the club had no idea about the tactician's whereabouts who left the camp since the Mumena-based side lost to Rutsiro FC last weekend.

Besides recent poor results, the club was unhappy to learn about the tactician's behavior after who went missing from the camp without informing his employers and hence decided to terminate his contract indefinitely.

"After former Kiyovu Sports head coach Olivier Karekezi left the club without informing the relevant authorities, the Kiyovu Sports executive committee met on Sunday afternoon and decided to terminate the contract with the coach," reads a press statement released by the club on Sunday, May 2.

Karekezi joined SC Kiyovu as head coach in June 2020, on a two-year contract, following the sacking of former interim coach Emmanuel Ruremesha.

The 37-year-old, who hung his football boots in 2013, previously coached Rayon Sports from July 2017 to February 2018 where he guided the Blues to three titles - including the Super Cup.

