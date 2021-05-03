Tanzania: Bank Staff Facilitates Oxygen Machine Installation in Hospital

NMB bank, through its Treasury Department staff, has handed 3.8m/- to the management of Chanika Hospital in Ilala, Dar es Salaam, to facilitate the installation of the Oxygen System in the hospital.

Speaking at the handover ceremony at the hospital over the weekend, NMB Treasury Representative Samira Saleh said the amount formed part of the staff contribution on individual basis to install the machine that would save lives, especially to pregnant mothers and their babies during deliveries.

"In support of the government's efforts to reduce maternal and child mortality, as President Samia Suluhu Hassan has been urging us to contribute for the safe delivery of mothers and their babies, we have decided to contribute this amount to install the Oxygen system here, to support approximately 30 mothers giving birth here every day.

"We believe this support is going to create a safe medical environment for patients in need of intensive care (ICU), Neonatal Care Unit (NCU) and Emergency Unit, thus reducing the need for referrals to Amana and Muhimbili National Hospital," said Samira.

On receiving the support, Chanika Hospital Chief Physicians Dr. Willy Sangu, said the institution receives a large number of patients, mainly due to the increase in population and mushrooming residential areas, hence, the Oxygen installation will save several lives in various Wards, especially in this period when respiratory ailments pose challenges.

Meanwhile, the bank also donated 60 tables and their chairs to Mtambani and Mgeule Primary Schools in Tabata, Ilala in Dar es Salaam, worth 14 m/- as well as 170 iron sheets valued at 5m/- to Mnauka High School in Newala District, Mtwara Region over the weekend.

Speaking before handing over the items, bank's Dar es Salaam Regional Manager, Donatus Richard, said the donation was part of their Community Responsibility (CSR) program that is continuous especially through their 1 percent annual profit deduction as plough back to the community to support the citizens' education, health and disaster sectors.

"We have provided 30 tables and 30 chairs for each school, believing that this support will now improve the teaching environment by increasing the morale of the Mtambani and Mgeule teachers for the well-being of the children studying here," said Richard