South Africa: Former Spur Chief Executive Pierre Van Tonder Has Survived a Suicide Attempt

2 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Tim Cohen

Former Spur chief executive Pierre van Tonder shot himself in the basement of his Sea Point, Cape Town flat on the morning of Sunday, May 2, 2021 in an apparent suicide attempt. Van Tonder survived the incident and is currently in a critical condition in a Cape Town hospital.

The reasons for the suicide attempt are not known, but friends said Van Tonder had been struggling recently with depression.

Van Tonder has only recently left Spur, following a long and very successful career with the restaurant chain, which he ran as MD and CEO for 24 years. He worked for Spur for 38 years, starting as a trained manager at Seven Spur in Cape Town at the age of 23.

Current CEO Val Bourdos said people in the company were devastated by the news, and were trying to do what they could to support the family. The company would be making a formal statement later in the day.

Van Tonder was heralded for what he had done to build the company over the years. Spur currently has 640 franchise restaurants under the Spur, Panarottis, Hussar Grill and John Dory brands.

The coronavirus pandemic and the consequent shutdowns have obviously had...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Neighbours Debate Joining Mozambique's Fight Against Insurgents
Somalia's Parliament Votes to Cancel Presidential Term Extension
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.