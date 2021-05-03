South Africa: And the SA Oscars Go To...

opinion

For too long, South Africa's greatest and most talented performers have been denied the recognition they deserve. It is time for our president to say, 'Never Again!', and put a stop to this injustice.

Dear Mr President,

I trust this email finds you vaccinated.

Due to various cosmic events, I recently awoke to my unique psychic abilities. I won't waste your precious presidential time by going too deep into that. I have described this uniquely vibrational phase in my life elsewhere in these pages, where I shared the epiphanic life moment when I was called to practice numerology through baptism by four. I'd love for you to read it when you have a moment.

Mr President, since then, the epiphanies have continued. Most recently, I have discovered a revolutionary mindfulness technique that harnesses the higher vibrational power of the moon above us. I have learnt to align my thinking process with its cycles for maximum effect. To put it simply, I now limit all my thinking to full moon days. I have found that by practising absolutely zero thought during lesser moons, be it crescent or half, I not only experience more intense and greater...