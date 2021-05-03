South Africa: And the SA Oscars Go To...

2 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Malibongwe Tyilo

For too long, South Africa's greatest and most talented performers have been denied the recognition they deserve. It is time for our president to say, 'Never Again!', and put a stop to this injustice.

Dear Mr President,

I trust this email finds you vaccinated.

Due to various cosmic events, I recently awoke to my unique psychic abilities. I won't waste your precious presidential time by going too deep into that. I have described this uniquely vibrational phase in my life elsewhere in these pages, where I shared the epiphanic life moment when I was called to practice numerology through baptism by four. I'd love for you to read it when you have a moment.

Don't want to see ads?

Mr President, since then, the epiphanies have continued. Most recently, I have discovered a revolutionary mindfulness technique that harnesses the higher vibrational power of the moon above us. I have learnt to align my thinking process with its cycles for maximum effect. To put it simply, I now limit all my thinking to full moon days. I have found that by practising absolutely zero thought during lesser moons, be it crescent or half, I not only experience more intense and greater...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Neighbours Debate Joining Mozambique's Fight Against Insurgents
Somalia's Parliament Votes to Cancel Presidential Term Extension
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.