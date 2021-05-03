Kenya: Athlete Asbel Kiprop Finds Love Again

Renowned athlete Asbel Kiprop has found love. Again.

The three-time World 1,500 metres champion recently hosted an engagement party for his new wife to be whom he only identified as Faith.

His engagement comes two years after the star athlete endured a bitter fallout with his then wife Sammary Cherotich.

The fallout came after Kiprop filmed himself kissing and groping an unidentified woman's breasts inside a car. It is at about that time that he was also suspended from competing over reported doping offences.

All that now seems to be in the distance as the former 1,500m Olympic champion appears to have moved on.

"Today I'm officially engaged to Faith. I thank all who attended the function at Simat. Looking forward to the next chapter in life," he said.

The party was star-studded with all the top athletes in attendance they include Benjamin Limo, Vivian Cheruiyot, Dennis Kimeto, Said Saif Shaheen, Geoffrey Mutai and Moses Tanui.

Kiprop was banned for four years after testing positive to Erythropoietin (EPO) in an out-of-competition test.

He was also stripped of all his results and titles acquired in races between November 2017 and February 2018.

Kiprop has since always maintained his innocence over the doping allegations.

In 2018, he publicly pleaded for forgiveness from his estranged wife after admitting to cheating on her for two years.

He said he wants his family back and to get another chance to return to the track and show his prowess.

That did not happen. And now this.