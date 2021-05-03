Nigeria: Purge Your Profession of Bad Eggs, Lawan Tells Media

Senate President Ahmad Lawan has urged media practitioners in Nigeria to purge the profession of bad eggs whose nefarious activities are denting the credibility and reputation of the mainstream practitioners.

Lawan made the call in a statement yesterday by his spokesman, Ola Awoniyi, to felicitate with Nigerian journalists on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day. He enjoined the leadership of the profession to adopt practical measures to check the activities of the purveyors of fake news.

"My belief is that the menace of fake news is capable of eroding the integrity and credibility of the media in general, and this should not be allowed to happen.

"I also celebrate the Nigerian journalists for the invaluable contributions and sacrifices that they have made throughout our national history to nation-building and entrenchment of democracy.

"I pay tribute to the patriots who have lost their lives in the line of duty and pray that their death will not be in vain." He said the National Assembly would never pass any law that inhibits the freedom of the press but rather work with the media to further enhance the practice of the profession.