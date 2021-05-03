Nigeria: Purge Your Profession of Bad Eggs, Lawan Tells Media

3 May 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abdullateef Salau

Senate President Ahmad Lawan has urged media practitioners in Nigeria to purge the profession of bad eggs whose nefarious activities are denting the credibility and reputation of the mainstream practitioners.

Lawan made the call in a statement yesterday by his spokesman, Ola Awoniyi, to felicitate with Nigerian journalists on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day. He enjoined the leadership of the profession to adopt practical measures to check the activities of the purveyors of fake news.

"My belief is that the menace of fake news is capable of eroding the integrity and credibility of the media in general, and this should not be allowed to happen.

"I also celebrate the Nigerian journalists for the invaluable contributions and sacrifices that they have made throughout our national history to nation-building and entrenchment of democracy.

"I pay tribute to the patriots who have lost their lives in the line of duty and pray that their death will not be in vain." He said the National Assembly would never pass any law that inhibits the freedom of the press but rather work with the media to further enhance the practice of the profession.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Neighbours Debate Joining Mozambique's Fight Against Insurgents
Somalia's Parliament Votes to Cancel Presidential Term Extension
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.