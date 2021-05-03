Nigeria: Yoruba Group Meets ACF, Preaches National Reconciliation

As part of its national peacebuilding mission, a foremost Yoruba group under the aegis of Yoruba Welfare Group (YWG) at the weekend met with some members of Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF).

The group led by its National President, Comrade Abdulhakeem Adegoke Alawuje together with the Chairman of YWG in the 19 Northern States, Engr. Nur'udeen Amadu Ode, met with some officials of ACF in Kaduna.

They included the General Secretary Hon Murtala Aliyu, the ACF National youth leader, Murtala Abubakar who is also the Convener, Joint Action Committee of Northern Youth Associations and ACF head of strategies, CP. Muhammad Abba Abubakar Rtd.

The meeting was coming amidst recent ethnic tension over farmers-herders crisis in the South-West.

It would be recalled that the group had, before proceeding to the North, met all ethnic nationalities in the South-West, after recent ethnic clashes in parts of the region.

Speaking with our correspondent on the meeting with the foremost Northern sociocultural group, the YWG President described the parley as fruitful, saying it was designed to foster spirit of peace and perfect security across the country.

Alawuje commended the Northern youths for not retaliating to the crisis from other parts of the country.

He said such a retaliation would make enemies of the country to achieve their "hidden political agenda."