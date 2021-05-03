Tanzania: Daniel Chongolo Appointed CCM's Secretary-General

30 April 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Louis Kalumbia

Dodoma — The CCM's National Executive Council (NEC) has on Friday, April 30, 2021 endorsed the appointment of Mr Daniel Chongolo as its new Secretary-General.

Before his appointment Mr Chongolo was the District Commissioner for Kinondoni in Dar es Salaam Region.

Mr Chongolo fills in the position left behind by Dr Bashiru Ally who was appointed Chief Secretary and later nominated Member of Parliament.

Briefing the media after the NEC meeting presided by party's new chairperson, President Samia Suluhu Hassan, the party's secretary of Ideology and publicity Humphrey Polepole said Mr Shaka Hamdu Shaka will is succeeding him.

"The president has proposed that Mr Frank Hawasi remains the secretary of economics and planning. Likewise, Col Ngemela Lubinga has been retained as the secretary of politics and international relations, proposals that have been approved by NEC," said Mr Polepole.

According to him, party's secretary of organization, Mr Perreira Silima and deputy secretary general for the Mainland Rodrick Mpogoro will be assigned other duties.

