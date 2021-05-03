Cameroon: Women's Rugby League Xiii Tournament - 2021 Edition Scheduled for June 23

The date was unveiled during a press conference organised on Friday April 23, 2021 in Yaounde.

The second edition of a Women's Rugby League XIII competition christened the Laureane Biville tournament has been scheduled to run from June 23 to 30, 2021 at the Ngoa-Ekelle stadium in Yaounde. The announcement was made during a press conference organised by the League on April 23, 2021 in Yaounde. The tournament taking place under the theme, "Gender Equality in Sports" is organised by RAIDERS Rugby League Academy. Contrary to the first edition with just four clubs, eight female clubs drawn from Yaounde, Douala and Garoua will be taking part in this year's competition. Some of them include Raiders, Panda Rugby League Yaounde, Air Garoua, Sahel of Garoua, Majestics, amongst others.

Talking during the press conference, the president of the organising committee, Paul Youmbi explained that this year's event is aimed at breaking the barriers and stigma stopping girls from playing rugby. He equally underlined that the event will be taking place under strict respect of Covid-19 barrier measures. As for how the competition will unfold, the Technical Director, Khalil Njoya said the clubs will be divided to two groups, which will face other. The best two teams from both sides will get to the playoffs and the competition will ride on till the finals. At the end, the best players of the competition will play an All Star Game with French club, Marseille XIII Avenir for a trophy called "Bouclier de L'Amitie". Apart from the games proper, the organisers revealed that the tournament will be spiced by several cultural, presentations, referee trainings, coaching courses for women amongst others.

It should be said that the Laureane Biville tournament is the first women rugby league XIII tournament in Africa. The godmother of the tournament, Laureane Biville is a renowned French international Rugby League XIII player.