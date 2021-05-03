Cameroon: Distance Education - Partners Offer 15,000 Tablets to MINESEC

The event took place at the Ministry of Secondary Education Centre for Distance Learning on April 28, 2021.

Partners of the Ministry of Secondary Education have offered some 15,000 computer equipment to the Ministry destined for the Centre For Distance Education. While receiving the tablets, meant for students in examination classes, the Minister of Secondary Education, Nalova Lyonga lauded the commitment of national and international partners who are making distance learning a reality in the country. The gifts came from the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and an enterprise known as EVO Solutions.

Minister Nalova Lyonga underscored government's commitment in pursuing distance education in the country, something which had appeared impossible at the beginning. Today, it is a reality thanks to her determination and support from organisations such as UNESCO and MTN. Professor Nalova Lyonga told students present at the ceremony that the tablets are meant to facilitate their access to lessons and revision notes. This is to upgrade their results, she said, while reiterating that students will now have access to internet. She called on parents and teachers to follow-up what students are doing during online lessons. This is to ensure that they do not indulge into things unrelated to education.

The Representative from UNICEF, Francesca Bonomo, said the Minister's vision of having the school connected, where all students can prepare for their exams in safe classrooms is commendable. She added that this will not only prevent the spread of the Coronavirus on school premises and in communities, but also because the most vulnerable children will have the opportunity to better prepare for their exams. The Education expert from UNICEF also revealed that the organization will support the government, through the "Connect My School" initiative, to prepare for the start of the next school year. With available funds, UNICEF intends to build 12 additional e-containers, which will benefit approximately 26 schools and thirty-two thousand students in selected municipalities of the East, Littoral, West and Centre Regions. "With the collaboration of partners, we would be able to support the connectivity of all schools and make these municipalities a model of digital learning in the primary and secondary education sector", Francesca Bonomo noted.