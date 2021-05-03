Nigeria: Buhari to Media - Use Your Freedom Responsibly

3 May 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Muideen Olaniyi

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday urged the Nigerian media to wield its freedom responsibly and without licentiousness.

Buhari, in a message on the occasion of the World Press Freedom Day; observed globally every May 3, recommitted to freedom of the press; noted that freedom of the press is an irreducible minimum in a democracy that would flourish.

The president, however, said such freedom must be used responsibly.

"That everything is permitted does not mean that there are no rules of correctness, particularly in a polity seriously challenged as ours now," Buhari said while celebrating the landmark day with the media in a statement by his spokesman, Femi Adesina.

"The media must be sensitive to what we are going through as a country, and anything that would exacerbate the situation and further inflame passions and emotions, should be avoided. The media needs to ensure that while informing, educating, entertaining and setting agenda for public discourse, it does not encourage incendiary words and actions that could further hurt our unity in diversity."

Buhari said licentious freedom is different from freedom with responsibility, charging the Nigerian media to embrace the latter rather than the former.

On the part of government, President Buhari promised greater cooperation with the media to discharge its duties in line with the theme of this year's World Press Freedom Day, 'Information as a Public Good.'

The president, who charged those managing information for government to do everything in public interest, encouraged the media to use the Freedom of Information Act available to make its jobs easier. He said it was very vital to have access to reliable information in an era of misinformation, disinformation and hate speech, all to cause discord in society.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Neighbours Debate Joining Mozambique's Fight Against Insurgents
Somalia's Parliament Votes to Cancel Presidential Term Extension
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.