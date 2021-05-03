Nigeria: Ooni Seeks Patronage of Local Products

The Arole Oduduwa and Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, has urged Nigerians to patronise locally made products, stating that such is required to grow the country's economy.

Oba Ogunwusi made the call at his palace while playing host to the management of Titan Multi-Business Investment Limited, producers of Titan Rice, during a courtesy visit.

The firm was there to formally invite him as the special guest of honour at the commissioning of the Titan Farms Corporate Head office and rice factory located in Ibadan slated to hold in two months' time, a statement from the firm indicated.

The Ooni was quoted as saying, "We should commend the management of this great company and other few ones across the country for standing up to the challenges in the competitive market; it is obviously not easy. What I want to encourage our people to do is to patronise this brand, and I assure Nigerians that they'll be proud."