Nigeria: Govt Excited By Export Potential of Indigenous Food Company

Abuja — The chief executives of export promotion and regulatory agencies have expressed excitement and support for one of the country's rising indigenous food manufacturing companies, which is export-oriented.

Halibiz Industries Limited, founded by its President, Alhaji Adamu Aliyu, has a primary aspiration of providing healthier, quality and affordable products to Nigeria, Africa and the world at large.

Giving their individual and collective impressions after a facility tour of the company, located at the Idu Industrial Centre, Abuja, the Executive Secretary, Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), Ms Yewande Sadiku, and Executive Director/Chief Executive, Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Mr. Olusegun Awolowo, as well as the Managing Director/Chief Executive, Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM), Mr. Abba Bello, all said they were impressed by the level of accomplishments by the company and pledged to assist the company in meeting its aspirations.

They unanimously agreed that Halibiz operations met all the objectives of what the federal government's policy initiatives on export sought to achieve.

The chief executives were particularly taken aback by the standards of the company and its vision for the country as well as its readiness to access regional and global markets, with implications for the Nigerian economy in terms of foreign exchange earnings and job creation.

Sadiku, said part of the objectives of government policy was for, "Nigerians to create jobs for Nigerians" adding that, "every Nigerian who does something of value should aspire to venture out".

She said the factory was particularly heartwarming given that it was built by Nigerians.

The NIPC boss, while counseling staff to adhere to best quality standards as the company prepared for exports, said, "Every government policy objective is represented in what you guys are doing here today".

In the same vein, a visibly excited Awolowo, said: "It's a day of joy to visit your factory to see what you are doing".

He said amidst various difficulties, the government will always strive to support the likes of Halibiz by creating enabling environment to help the private sector excel.

He urged the company to take advantage of the federal government's N50 billion export expansion facility programme, which according to him is a grant to help companies grow as well as help some survive the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NEPC boss, particularly noted that the paucity of Nigerian delicacies and products on shelves of supermarkets abroad, the initiative by the company will change the narrative, especially in view of the fact that, "In Nigeria everything in supermarkets are imported".

He congratulated Aliyu and his team, for the vision, tenacity, determination and courage to embark on the initiative despite daunting challenges.

He also advised the management to seek necessary financial support to further meet its aspirations.

On his part, Bello, promised to support with financial advocacy that could facilitate funding support to the company.

He said: "I am much impressed because of the level of investments I have seen go into this place already.

"For us, as a financier of Nigerian exports, what we want to see is always the aspiration of moving up the global value chain."

According to the NEXIM Bank boss: "We don't want people exporting sesame seed, we want people exporting sesame products.

"And we want to see products on the shelves of supermarkets not in Nigeria but supermarkets across West Africa, across Africa and eventually across the world."