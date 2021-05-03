Gambia: 21, 259 People Vaccinated Against Covid-19

30 April 2021
The Point (Banjul)

The Gambia's Ministry of Health has said that 21, 259 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 as of the 25th April 2021.

The 302nd COVID-19 situation report of The Gambia for 26th April 2021 published on 28th April 2021 said no new COVID-19 related death was officially recorded with the total deaths since March 2020 still at 174.

According to the report, 2 new COVID-19 positive cases were registered bringing the total since March 2020 to 5,885.

Five (5) COVID-19 patients were discharged from treatment centres, while 2 COVID-19 patients are currently on oxygen therapy.

The country currently has 382 active cases.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Neighbours Debate Joining Mozambique's Fight Against Insurgents
Somalia's Parliament Votes to Cancel Presidential Term Extension
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.