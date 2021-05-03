Gambia: 21, 259 People Vaccinated Against Covid-19

The Gambia's Ministry of Health has said that 21, 259 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 as of the 25th April 2021.

The 302nd COVID-19 situation report of The Gambia for 26th April 2021 published on 28th April 2021 said no new COVID-19 related death was officially recorded with the total deaths since March 2020 still at 174.

According to the report, 2 new COVID-19 positive cases were registered bringing the total since March 2020 to 5,885.

Five (5) COVID-19 patients were discharged from treatment centres, while 2 COVID-19 patients are currently on oxygen therapy.

The country currently has 382 active cases.