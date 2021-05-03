Gambia: Court Orders IGP to Return Seized Car, Pay Compensation

30 April 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Assan Sallah

Principal Magistrate S.K. Jobarteh of the Banjul Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, 21 April 2021 delivered judgment in a case involving Alhagie Dawda Joof and the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

According to the particulars, the officers of the Serious Crime Unit in February 2021 seized Alhagie Dawda Joof's vehicle marked Toyota Rav4 with registration number BJL 3693 S, red colour and all his documents, following a complaint made by his fiancè Piia Vilu.

The car was registered in Alhagie Dawda Joof's name but the police decided to impound it and refused to give it back to him.

Principal Magistrate S.K. Jobarteh in delivering her judgement, ordered that the vehicle be returned to Alhagie Dawda Joof and the IGP was further ordered to compensate him.

The Plaintiff Alhagie Dawda Joof was represented by Lawyer Malick H.B. Jallow. The IGP was absent.

