Gambia: Ahmadiyaa Muslims Jama'at Donates Food Items Worth D64,740 to Fire Victim

30 April 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Sulayman Waan

The Ahmadiyaa Muslim Jama'at mission in The Gambia on Thursday presented food items worth sixty-four thousand, seven hundred and forty dalasi (D64,740) to latest fire outbreak victims within the Kanifing Municipality. The presentation was held at Tallinding and Tabokoto respectively.

The gesture includes bags of rice, bags of sugar; bags of onions, and gallons of cooking oil. Victims were also given cloths and a cash amount of D1000 each.

The gesture aimed at supporting disaster victims following rigorous losses of valuable household materials and buildings.

Baba F. Trawally, Amir of the Ahmadiyaa Muslims Jama'at in The Gambia said the gesture came following his Islamic movement assessment of various fire outbreak at the aforementioned places.

He said during the assessment they promised to render support to the victims so as to mitigate their challenges.

Amir Trawally stated that Prophet Muhammed (S.A.W) teaches Muslims to respond to the needs of their neighbours whenever they are in difficulties as well enjoy with them whenever they have success and pleasure.

He said assisting victims of any nature and the poor is a key element of the purpose of the religion, adding "when we do that there will be total peace because everybody will be content and please"

The Amir reminded Muslims to offer their obligations in this holy month of fasting through helping the needy.

Ngange Jeng, disaster coordinator for Kanifing Municipality said: "as far as the National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) is concern no token is small when responding to disaster victims."

However, he advised beneficiaries to utilize the gesture judiciously.

Kumba Bah, a beneficiary at Tallinding expressed gratitude to the Jama'at at for the gesture.

Kemo SM Colley, fire outbreak victims at Tabokoto commended the benefactor and their partners for the gesture, noting the fire outbreak consumed his entire house and rendered him homeless.

Ansumana Bayo, ward councilor for Latrikunda Sabiji also thanked donors for the gesture.

