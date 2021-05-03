Gambia/Senegal: Modou Jobe Describes Senegal Move As Wise Decision

Scorpion Modou Jobe has described his move to Senegalese premier league side ASEC Ndiambour as a wise decision.

The club is currently 11th on the 14-team table after thirteen matches with as many points.

Jobe, who is the number one keeper for Tom Saintfiet, left Saudi Arabian side Jeddeh FC following the expiration of his contract at the end of last year.

Speaking to www.gambiaff.org about his latest move in search of playing time ahead of next year's African Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon.

"It took me time to think and think again, because I don't want to make mistakes or regret anything.

It was a very wise decision for me to join Ndiambour as time was running out," the former Real de Banjul and Gambia Armed Forces net tender said.

Njoba, as he is fondly called, disclosed that he had several offers from clubs in Africa, Europe and Saudi Arabia but because of the coronavirus restrictions currently in place in those countries where there are interests in his services, time was of the essence with the AFCON just nine months away.

"I got a lot offers from top teams within Africa, teams like Eyiamba in Nigeria. I also got some offers from Europe too but due to the protocols of the pandemic I couldn't secure a move the time I wanted. Still those teams are interested in me.

That is why I took this decision to sign with Ndiambour for the rest of the season," he added.

Jobe disclosed that he even had thoughts of playing in the Gambian league to ensure he was involved in competitive football.

He concluded that there is still strong interest in his services from Saudi Arabia and has expressed optimism that he will secure the move at the end of the Senegalese season in the summer.

