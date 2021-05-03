Gambia: 2nd Tier - Jam City, Gunjur Utd Share Spoils in Kombo South Derby

30 April 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Jam City and Gunjur United on Wednesday shared spoils in their all-Kombo South derby clash of the on-going 2020-2021 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two league following their goalless draw at the National Technical Training Centre in Yundum.

The Jambanjelly based-outfit, who slipped to the coastal town boys 5-2 in the first round of the league campaign, were eager to flog Gunjur United to pile pressure on Falcons and Samger in the league but the match ended goalless.

The draw earned Jam City 30 points after seventeen league clashes, while Gunjur United are with 27 points in sixteen matches with a game in hand against Young Africans.

The Kombo South based-clubs are among the teams contending for promotion to the country's elite league next season.

Meanwhile, Jam City and Gunjur United will both tussle to win their remaining league outings to gain promotion to the first division league next season.

