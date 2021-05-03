Gambia: UDP Withdraws Appeal Against Sheriffo Sonko, IEC

The United Democratic Party (UDP) has on Thursday, 29th April withdrew their appeal against the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), Sheriffo Sonko, Councillor Bilal Faal and Councillor Momodou Bojang.

The withdrawal of the case came following the recent Supreme Court's decision where it was held that Sheriffo Sonko and others cannot lose their seats merely because their party expelled them. UDP were seeking bye-elections to their position after the party expelled them.

The appeal case originated from the high court after the trial judge referred the matter to the Supreme Court for interpretation.

On Wednesday, Lawyer Abdul Aziz Bensouda for UDP informed the Court of Appeal that the party has filed a notice of withdrawal of the case. The notice was dated 19th March 2021 and filed on the 20th March.

There was no objection from Lawyer Kebba Sanyang for IEC and Lawyer Ida Richards for Sheriffo Sonko.

The President of the Gambia Court of Appeal, Justice Omar M.M. Njie struck out the case since there was no objection from the respondents - IEC and Sheriffo Sonko.

The Court of Appeal also struck out the appeal case of Sheriffo Sonko against IEC.

Lawyer Ida Richards for Sonko said she has filed a notice of withdrawal dated the 23rd April 2021 seeking withdrawal of the appeal case. Lawyer Kebba Sanyang did not object to the application for the withdrawal.