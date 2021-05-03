Gambia: Lamin Fadera Donates Laptop to NPP

30 April 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Ousman Jallow

Lamin Fadera of Niani Banni in Sami District, Central River Region North based in London, United Kingdom recently donated a brand new laptop to National People's Party (NPP) bureau in Lamin Koto Badala.

Sami party secretary general Alhagie Njie received the donation from Alhagie Camara of Lamin Koto also based in London on behalf of Lamin Fadera.

In handing over the laptop, Alhagie Camara said the gesture was the result of the love for the party.

He described NPP as a party that rules by democracy and development for citizens.

NPP Banni Ward secretary Bala Miss Touray expressed delight and gratitude with the gesture, saying the laptop will go a long way in helping NPP party in sending and keeping records.

Hora Decks, district chairman hailed the donor for his commitment towards the party.

He called on others in the Diaspora to emulate the donor in contributing towards the development of the nation.

Secretary General Alhagie Njie assured the donor that the laptop will be used for its rightful purpose.

