Gambia/Liberia: Coach Tapha Manneh Aims for Another Triumph in Liberia

Gambian international coach, Tapha Manneh is aiming for another trophy with LISCR in the on-going 2020-2021 Liberian league season.

Tapha Manneh was speaking to Page Africa ahead of his side (LISCR) return-leg encounter against Montrovia Club Breweries in the Petro Trade Cup (Liberian FA Cup).

Tapha Manneh's side were beaten 3-2 away by Montrovia Club Breweries in the first leg played on Tuesday 27 April 2021.

Coach Manneh expressed optimistic that his side can overturn the deficit to progress to the final of the Liberian FA Cup after his side LISCR defeated BEA Mountain 2-1 away in their week-eighteen fixtures of the Liberian Premier on Sunday.

"My attention is on both the league and FAC Cup," he stated.

"We have a very tough match this week and we also have almost four very tough and tied scheduled games," he added.

"We played on Sunday, and are to play on Thursday (yesterday), Tuesday, Thursday and play Sunday again," he went on.

"It is not easy but as managers, we always try to manage to get the results we wanted," he also said during the interview with Front Page Africa.

He added that his side is known for winning the FA Cup while assuring his fan of another triumph in the tournament this season.

Gambian coach Tapha Manneh is considered as a legend in Liberia with LISCR FC since the 2016-2017 league season.

Manneh becomes the first and only LISCR manager to win the top flight as well as the manager in Liberia league to do so without suffering a single defeat.

His side won the 2016-2017 Liberia First Division League with an unbeaten record in 22 league matches.

The club managed to win 10 games and drew 12 to complete the league season without a defeat.

Mr. Manneh's LISCR football club is currently third position in the Liberian football league table with 33 points and a game-in-hand.

They are 6 points behind table toppers LPRC Oiler who collected 39 points after 19 games.