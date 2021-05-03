Gambia: Real De Banjul to Rub Horns With Gamtel in 1st Division League Tomorrow

Real De Banjul will rub shoulders with Gamtel in their week-fourteen encounter of the on-going Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One League tomorrow, Saturday at the Independence Stadium in Bakau at 10.30 p.m.

The city boys are occupying third-spot on the country premier league table and will strive to wallop the telecommunication boys to mount pressure on league leaders Fortune FC.

Real De Banjul defeated Gamtel 1-0 in the first round of the league season at the National Technical Training Centre in Yundum thanks to striker Baboucarr Jallow's second half strike.

Gamtel are one-place above safety in the country's top flight league and will contest to trounce Real De Banjul to better their status on the league standings.