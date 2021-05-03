Gambia: Real De Banjul to Rub Horns With Gamtel in 1st Division League Tomorrow

30 April 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Real De Banjul will rub shoulders with Gamtel in their week-fourteen encounter of the on-going Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One League tomorrow, Saturday at the Independence Stadium in Bakau at 10.30 p.m.

The city boys are occupying third-spot on the country premier league table and will strive to wallop the telecommunication boys to mount pressure on league leaders Fortune FC.

Real De Banjul defeated Gamtel 1-0 in the first round of the league season at the National Technical Training Centre in Yundum thanks to striker Baboucarr Jallow's second half strike.

Gamtel are one-place above safety in the country's top flight league and will contest to trounce Real De Banjul to better their status on the league standings.

