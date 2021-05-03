Nigeria: Ex-Leaders, Clerics Conniving With External Forces Against Nigeria - DSS

3 May 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Idowu Isamotu

The Department of State Services yesterday alleged that some religious and past political leaders, who had either called for forceful change of government or mass action against it, were collaborating with external forces and influences against Nigeria.

The DSS, in a statement by its spokesman, Peter Afunanya, warned them against making divisive comments that could cause chaos in the country.

The warning is coming three days after the Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, asked the National Assembly to impeach President Muhammadu Buhari if he failed to resign over rising insecurity in the country.

The Service said it would "no longer tolerate deliberate machinations by subversive and hostile groups whose agenda is to throw the country into anarchy so as to serve the interests of their sponsors."

The DSS said it condemned the unsavoury statements by misguided elements who had continued to threaten the government, sovereignty and corporate existence of Nigeria.

It stated: "Notable are the unnecessary vituperations and activities of some religious and past political leaders who have either called for forceful change of government or mass action against it.

"It has been established that the main objective for these is to cause a disintegration of the country. It is unfortunate that those in the forefront of this are respectable individuals who should be patriotic and not allow their personal ambitions to ruin the nation.

"The Service has also noted their desperation and penchant to collaborate with external forces and influences against Nigeria. They are reminded that even though democracy offers free speech, it does not give room to reckless pronouncements capable of undermining security," the statement read.

