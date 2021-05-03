Egypt: Transport Minister Inspects Project to Upgrade Mansoura-Gamasa Road

Minister of Transport Kamel el Wazir asserted the importance of intensifying work to finalize a project to upgrade Mansoura-Gamasa road in order to be completed by the deadline of June 30, 2021.

Wazir made the remarks during his inspection of the development project of the road linking Mansoura and Gamasa, the Ministry of Transport said in a statement Friday.

At a length of 50 kilometers, the project is set to cost EGP 1.268 billion.

The statement added that completion rates of the project are currently estimated at 90 percent.