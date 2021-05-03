Egypt: Transport Minister Inspects Project to Upgrade Mansoura-Gamasa Road

30 April 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Transport Kamel el Wazir asserted the importance of intensifying work to finalize a project to upgrade Mansoura-Gamasa road in order to be completed by the deadline of June 30, 2021.

Wazir made the remarks during his inspection of the development project of the road linking Mansoura and Gamasa, the Ministry of Transport said in a statement Friday.

At a length of 50 kilometers, the project is set to cost EGP 1.268 billion.

The statement added that completion rates of the project are currently estimated at 90 percent.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

