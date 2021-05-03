Egypt: Cabinet - 1,882 Churches, Service Buildings Legalized Nationwide

Up to 1,882 churches and service buildings have been legalized so far nationwide, the cabinet media center said Friday in its recent infographic report.

This comes as the committee responsible for churches legalization continues its efforts for legalizing the conditions of churches and service buildings nationwide.

In 2017, the committee responsible for churches legalization was formed, under prime minister and six other ministers, along with representatives from churches and bodies concerned.

The Cabinet's decision to legalize churches comes according to 2016's article number 80 of the law regulating building churches.