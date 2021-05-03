Africa: Ahly Drawn Against Sundowns in Champions League Quarters

Egypt's Al Ahly were drawn against South Africa giants Mamelodi Sundowns in the quarterfinals of the 2021 CAF Champions League.
Cairo will host the first-leg game on May 14 or 15, while the away game will be played in South Africa on May 21 or 22.
Egypt's Al Ahly were drawn against South Africa giants Mamelodi Sundowns in the quarterfinals of the 2021 CAF Champions League.
Cairo will host the first-leg game on May 14 or 15, while the away game will be played in South Africa on May 21 or 22.
AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.