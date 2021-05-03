Africa: Ahly Drawn Against Sundowns in Champions League Quarters

30 April 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt's Al Ahly were drawn against South Africa giants Mamelodi Sundowns in the quarterfinals of the 2021 CAF Champions League.

Cairo will host the first-leg game on May 14 or 15, while the away game will be played in South Africa on May 21 or 22.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

