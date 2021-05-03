Egypt: Cairo, Abu Dhabi Open Program to Train Parents of Egypt's People of Determination

Minister of Youth and Sports Ashraf Sobhi inaugurated on Friday the activities of "Bridges of Hope" program to train parents of Egypt's people of determination via video conferencing, in the presence of Secretary-General of the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination (ZHO) Abdullah Abdul Ali Al Humaidan.

The program, to run through Saturday, is implemented via cooperation between the sports ministry and ZHO.

The sports minister expressed thanks to the UAE's leadership and people for the support provided to Egypt at all levels, which, he said, confirms historic ties binding the two countries and their peoples.

Meanwhile, the ZHO chief extended thanks to the sports minister for that cooperation between the two sides, voicing hope that it would yield the aspired results with regard to serving people of determination and qualifying them in all fields.