Egypt: Cairo, Abu Dhabi Open Program to Train Parents of Egypt's People of Determination

30 April 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Youth and Sports Ashraf Sobhi inaugurated on Friday the activities of "Bridges of Hope" program to train parents of Egypt's people of determination via video conferencing, in the presence of Secretary-General of the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination (ZHO) Abdullah Abdul Ali Al Humaidan.

The program, to run through Saturday, is implemented via cooperation between the sports ministry and ZHO.

The sports minister expressed thanks to the UAE's leadership and people for the support provided to Egypt at all levels, which, he said, confirms historic ties binding the two countries and their peoples.

Meanwhile, the ZHO chief extended thanks to the sports minister for that cooperation between the two sides, voicing hope that it would yield the aspired results with regard to serving people of determination and qualifying them in all fields.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Neighbours Debate Joining Mozambique's Fight Against Insurgents
Somalia's Parliament Votes to Cancel Presidential Term Extension
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.