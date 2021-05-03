Egypt: Structural Reform of Trade, Industry Sector Key Pillar for National Program Goals - Minister

30 April 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Trade and Industry Nivine Gamea said the structural reform of the trade and industry sector represents a fundamental pillar for achieving targets of the national program for structural reforms that has been recently launched by the Egyptian government.

The program aims to develop a more modern and more efficient advanced system for the Egyptian industry so that it would provide equal opportunities for each Egyptian, Gamea said in a statement released by the Ministry of Trade and Industry on Friday.

The ministry has set a number of strategic goals to modernize the industrial sector, Gamea said, noting that those goals are primarily based on transferring and strengthening industry in a way that stimulates the growth of local supply chains, helps keep pace with global changes, and increases the added value of manufactured products.

She added that her ministry supports the shift to green economy as well as preserving the sustainable use of natural resources.

Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved.

