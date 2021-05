Egypt's Mufti Shawqi Allam greeted workers on the occasion of Labor Day that falls on May 1.

In a message to workers all over the country, the mufti praised strenuous efforts of laborers in support of the county's construction and economic development.

Workers constitute a cornerstone of the economy, especially at the current juncture that requires hard work in contribution to achieving aspired progress amid ongoing challenge as a result of global outbreak of coronavirus pandemic, he said.