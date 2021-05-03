Tunisia: Adaptation to Climate Change - Call for Applications to Mobilise New Media Actors

Tunis/Tunisia — A second call for applications for new members of the Media Actors Forum, part of the National Forum of Actors for Adaptation to Climate Change in Tunisia, has been launched.

This is an initiative of the German Agency for International Development Cooperation (GIZ), in partnership with the Ministry of Local Affairs and Environment (MALEn), launched within the framework of the project "Capacity Building and Support to the Implementation of the National Policy on Adaptation to Climate Change in Tunisia" (Adapt-CC).

The deadline for submission of applications has been set for May 9 2021, according to the Ministry of the Environment.

According to its initiators, the national forum of actors for adaptation to climate change aims to achieve a harmonised and effective approach to adaptation in Tunisia.

It is a space for information, dialogue and exchange of experiences and good practices between actors from civil society, the private sector, the media sector and municipal actors.