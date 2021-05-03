Tunisia: Adaptation to Climate Change - Call for Applications to Mobilise New Media Actors

30 April 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — A second call for applications for new members of the Media Actors Forum, part of the National Forum of Actors for Adaptation to Climate Change in Tunisia, has been launched.

This is an initiative of the German Agency for International Development Cooperation (GIZ), in partnership with the Ministry of Local Affairs and Environment (MALEn), launched within the framework of the project "Capacity Building and Support to the Implementation of the National Policy on Adaptation to Climate Change in Tunisia" (Adapt-CC).

The deadline for submission of applications has been set for May 9 2021, according to the Ministry of the Environment.

According to its initiators, the national forum of actors for adaptation to climate change aims to achieve a harmonised and effective approach to adaptation in Tunisia.

It is a space for information, dialogue and exchange of experiences and good practices between actors from civil society, the private sector, the media sector and municipal actors.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Neighbours Debate Joining Mozambique's Fight Against Insurgents
Somalia's Parliament Votes to Cancel Presidential Term Extension
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.