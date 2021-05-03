Zimbabwe: Premiership Clubs Hail Football Return

PREMIERSHIP football clubs have expressed their happiness after the governors last week resolved to bring the game back this month.

Top-flight football in Zimbabwe was last played in December 2019 with action washed away last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, the league has tentatively been set to start on July 17 but with a dress-rehearsal tournament scheduled to begin on May 15.

The tournament will be used as a case study on the feasibility of bringing back the league.

Teams have been grouped into four pools and will play in Harare, Bulawayo, Zvishavane and Mutare.

And clubs have expressed satisfaction on the return of action.

Dynamos chairman, Isaiah Mupfurutsa, said he was happy, especially over the manner in which all clubs agreed in a sportsmanship manner.

"We are extremely happy with this development and even the spirit in which the meeting was held was very much encouraging," said Mupfurutsa.

"Everyone is looking forward to the resumption of football and I am happy that everything was done in good faith. As Dynamos we are very happy, especially after noting what has taken place. The unity that the clubs have displayed is something which deserves applause. We are only competitors in the field of play but when it comes to other important things like this, we are friends of the game.

"This is the spirit, the sportsmanship that we like. We are very happy as a team."

His Ngezi Platinum Stars counterpart, Leonard Musariri, said the return of football should be celebrated by all football stakeholders.

"The return of football is good for every stakeholder be it clubs, players and supporters among other stakeholders," Musariri said.

"We have been on lockdown for more than a year and returning to what we like most should be the best thing to happen.

"It's a welcome development that football is back although it is sad that there won't be fans at the stadiums but we are very happy that the game is back. It's certainly the beginning of a good story.

"The coming in of the sponsors is a big relief although we are not very much privy to the actual details.

"As Ngezi we are very much ready. We have the proper ammunition and we will play to win games. We are ready to face any team and win games."

Black Rhinos chairman, Terrence Chizengwe, said clubs have been honouring their contractual obligations with players and the game ought to return.

"We have been honouring our contractual obligations as clubs to the players and we are very happy to be back to the game," said Chizengwe.

"We have been preparing every week hoping for the game to resume and now that the dates have been set, we can only be happy.

"We are ready for the season and I am sure the level of the game we will see will be top-class because we now know that we should utilise our chances in life.

"It looked very bleak at this same period last year and the players now value the game more than they did the last time out and I am confident that because of that we will see a lot of improvements all-round."

For newcomers Tenax chairman, Stefani Masina, the return of the game has brought life to the team.

"As a new club which qualified to play in the Premiership in 2020 which didn't materialise, we are very happy that we can now play football at long last.

"The Covid-19 pandemic had deprived us an opportunity to play in the top-flight.

We had done everything in terms of preparations but unfortunately the pandemic wouldn't allow us to play the game we love.

"So we are very much happy that the game is finally back. We are ready to play football any day and this is really welcome. We have always been ready and our squad is very strong and we are confident that we can stand toe-to-toe with the best teams in the league."