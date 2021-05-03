Zimbabwe: Mash West Targets 34 000ha of Wheat Crop

Conrad Mupesa — Mashonaland West Bureau

MASHONALAND West has set its 2021 winter wheat target of 34 000 hectares, which is almost 40 percent of the total national goal, as the province moves a gear up in helping reduce the national food import bill.

Acting Agritex provincial head, Mrs Evelyn Ndoro, confirmed the target.

She said the province was aiming at surpassing the target to ensure food security.

"We have a target of 34 000 hectares to be put under wheat," said Mrs Ndoro. "Makonde, Zvimba, Hurungwe and Chegutu are going to contribute the greater chunk of the target.

"We were given a mammoth task of up to 35 000 hectares under winter wheat last year, which we failed to meet. We are, however, working to improve our yields this season as we target an agriculture recovery plan, and in some of the areas we hope to prioritise soil sampling and testing."

Mrs Ndoro said the department was assessing dam levels across the province to establish challenges that could arise during the life of the crop.

A survey by The Herald recently showed that some parts of Makonde and Zvimba districts had low dam levels, resulting in some farmers suspending winter wheat plans.

Summerhill Farm in the Mhangura constituency, which has been a perennial winter wheat producer, has all, but suspended growing the crop this season due to water challenges.

Farm owner, Ms Nomhle Mliswa, said the water reservoir she and the other two surrounding farmers use had not gained enough water to support irrigation.

The other farmers who use water from the reservoir are Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Deputy Minister, Kindness Paradza and Mr Mushongachiware.

"Our area has not received much water this year," said Ms Mliswa. "Although we have been planning on the winter crop, we think of leaving it out for the next season when the dam level increases.

"Due to the dam being low, we will not be having winter wheat and looking at drilling boreholes. The water table around here is very low."

But Ms Mliswa said farmers were headed for a bumper harvest after receiving above normal rains for the summer cropping season.

Zvimba's Combe Farm owner, Mr Ephraim Pasipanodya, who confirmed his participation in this year's winter wheat farming, said most dams in the area had low water levels.

Last year, he had a target 150 hectares, but ended up achieving slightly above 100ha.