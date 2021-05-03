Zimbabwe: Another Missed Chance for Zim Athletes

IT was another missed opportunity for athletics to register their first qualification to the forthcoming Olympic Games when the men's 4x100m relay team failed to go beyond the heats at the World Relays in Chorzow, Poland, over the weekend.

The top eight teams qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Zimbabwe came last, on sixth position, in heat two of three heats on Saturday with a time of 40.54 seconds.

Dickson Kamungeremu, Makanaka Charamba, Rodwell Ndlovu and Ngoni Makusha made up the team that competed for Zimbabwe on Saturday.

The top two from each heat and the next fastest times across the three heats advanced to yesterday's finals.

Coach Lisimati Phakamile, who accompanied the team, was disappointed by the outcome.

"Our team did not do very well. We lost in our heat, we came out in position sixth and it was not a good performance if I could say, overall performance by the team. We didn't expect to get out at that stage.

"This result simply means that our team has to start afresh, go back to the drawing board and restart our preparations. "Once again our qualification to the Olympics as a team, we just missed it last night (Saturday) and it simply means that we are going back to restart the whole process of sending teams or building up relay teams to qualify for such stages," Phakamile said.

Brazil won the heat in 38.45 seconds, followed by Germany with a time of 38.70 seconds.

The same heat produced the next two fastest times with Japan, who came third, qualifying with a time of 38.98 seconds and Denmark, on fourth position, posted a time of 39.06 to also make the final.

Zimbabwe were participating at the World Relays for the second time and had hoped for a better outcome after a disappointing first appearance in 2019 when they qualified with a time of 38.95 seconds in Botswana.

With less competition last year, the same time that earned them a place at the 2019 edition, held in Japan, saw them returning to the world stage again this year. Zimbabwe were missing one of the team's key members, UK-based Tatenda Tsumba, who was part of the team that qualified and competed in Japan.

And yesterday Phakamile said the changes affected the momentum.

"Athletics is mostly an individual sport and the element of team performance comes in as a tricky part to people who are used to working as individuals and people who are used to running alone on the track.

"So building up a team and changing athletes or changing team players here and there definitely will affect the momentum that you will have had or the relationship that the team has as one," said Phakamile.