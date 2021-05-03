Liberia: Former U.S. House Foreign Affairs Chairman to Advise Maritime Program

30 April 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Washington — The Liberia Maritime Authority is proud to have engaged former US House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman, Rep. Ed Royce, in order to have him serve as a policy advisor on the Liberian program.

Chairman Royce is a well-respected consensus builder who has helped foster bipartisan relationships in the US Congress.

"Chairman Royce will be particularly instrumental in enhancing the image of Liberia's maritime program in the halls of the US Congress and the executive branch, and help ensure that the Biden Administration has an appreciation for Liberia's maritime significance."

- Liberia Maritime Authority

He has authored some of the most critical US foreign policy legislations of the past 20 years, and has a unique track record for developing US policy efforts supporting political and economic development in Africa and Liberia in particular. Chairman Royce is currently a Policy Director with the venerable Washington DC government relations firm, Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Neighbours Debate Joining Mozambique's Fight Against Insurgents
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Somalia's Parliament Votes to Cancel Presidential Term Extension
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.