Liberia: Former U.S. House Foreign Affairs Chairman to Advise Maritime Program

Washington — The Liberia Maritime Authority is proud to have engaged former US House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman, Rep. Ed Royce, in order to have him serve as a policy advisor on the Liberian program.

Chairman Royce is a well-respected consensus builder who has helped foster bipartisan relationships in the US Congress.

"Chairman Royce will be particularly instrumental in enhancing the image of Liberia's maritime program in the halls of the US Congress and the executive branch, and help ensure that the Biden Administration has an appreciation for Liberia's maritime significance."

- Liberia Maritime Authority

He has authored some of the most critical US foreign policy legislations of the past 20 years, and has a unique track record for developing US policy efforts supporting political and economic development in Africa and Liberia in particular. Chairman Royce is currently a Policy Director with the venerable Washington DC government relations firm, Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck.