Liberia: Deputy Speaker Arrives in Barclayville Ahead of World Press Freedom Day Celebration

Barclayville — The Deputy Speaker of the 54th Legislature and Grand Kru County District #2 Representative, Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa has arrived in Barclayville Thursday ahead of the 2021 World Press Freedom Day (WPFD) celebration, organized by the Press Union of Liberia (PUL).

Deputy Speaker is in Barclayville and will serve as Guest Speaker of the indoor program of the World Press Freedom Day which is slated on Monday, May 3, 2021.

The program coincides with the Deputy Speaker 45 communities' tour, which kickoff Friday, April 16.

This year's World Press Freedom Day is under the theme: "Information as a Public Good; 30 years of the Windbook Declaration."

According to the event's theme, the Grand Kru County lawmaker, is expected to focus his oration on the encouragement of press freedom, independence and pluralism in Liberia and Africa at large and in other parts of the world.

The Grand Kru County District #2 Representative will speak on the role of a free, independent and pluralistic media in light of the constant pressures and violence faced by media professionals.

The Deputy Speaker would climax his speech with the responsibilities that comes with the right to freedom of expression which involves that every citizen is held responsible for the exercise of this right, meaning careless comments and unguarded remarks can land one in trouble if the exercise of rights ain't done responsibly.