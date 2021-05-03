Tanzania: Unity is Our Strength - Samia

Dodoma — THE newly elected CCM Chairperson, Samia Suluhu Hassan, has asked members of the ruling party to intensify unity, solidarity and collaboration so that her leadership helps the oldest party in the country to move forward.

Ms Samia who is also the incumbent president equally underscored the need for close supervision of party members' ethics and integrity so as to build a foundation for members who know their obligation.

The president made the remarks just a few minutes after she was elected by 100 per cent by party members as the new chairperson, as she equally insisted on transparency in all processes within the party, including during election of different leaders as well as representatives to serve on various position of the state.

President Samia, who was addressing the party's extraordinary general Congress which was attended by 1,876 delegates, said she will maintain the party's culture of self-assessment, correcting mistakes as well as making necessary changes aiming at making the ruling party strong.

She said that during her leadership, she will make sure that all rules, regulations and the party's constitution are protected, as well as making sure that she was leading according to the chang ing world.

"I am planning to collaborate with other leaders within the party to go through all directives and policies focusing on party ideologies, vision and the future of CCM," she noted.

The CCM chairperson said she had been an active member for 34 years and 20 years of experience, attending crucial decision making meetings. Regarding challenges facing the party, the new chairperson said she will ensure that immediate solutions were sought, including working equipment.

"I understand that some districts and regions do not have vehicles, something that makes it difficult for them to deliver," she added.

President Samia also pledged to solve the challenge of poor working stipends, payment of arrears, transfer allowances as well as retirement packages to people who dedicated their lives for the party.

Elaborating on the achievements recorded by the party, the chairperson said CCM had increased it's assets from 120bn/- to 1tril/-.

This, she noted, came as a result of the party's initiative to make verification of the party' assets and liabilities, an exercise that was keenly conducted. Currently, she added, the party had a capital of 12 million members countrywide, leading amongst parties with many members, thus it was duty bound to push for the country's development.

"I want to ask my fellow leaders within the party to refrain from engaging in unnecessary disputes pitting public servants and their people. Instead you should act as a bridge in solving peoples' problems," she said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The new chairperson asked all leaders to ensure that all the promises that were given during the 2020 General Election were implemented, because by doing so, it becomes quite easy to clinch a landslide victory come 2025.

The landslide victory was announced by member of the party's Central Committee (CC) and National Assembly Speaker Job Ndugai. He said total general members were 1,876 and legal votes cast were 1,862.

"There were no votes against her that were cast. Therefore, Ms Samia has garnered all 1,862 votes, which is equivalent to 100 percent of cast votes," announced Mr Ndugai.

Earlier, Speaker of the Zanzibar's House of Representatives, Zubeir Ali Maulidi declared victory of Ms Happiness Mgongo and Ms Rehema Simba as new members of the National Executive Council (NEC) after collecting 839 and 867 votes respectively, defeating four other candidates.

Defeated candidates and their votes in brackets are; Kulwa Majiyabululu (403); Ashraf Sadru (434); Nguvu Chengula (542) and Salumu Ngezi (577).