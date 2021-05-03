Tanzania: JKT Recalls Youth to Join Military Training

THE Chief of National Service (CNS), Major General, Charles Mbuge, has recalled youth volunteers whose military training was suspended two months ago, to report to their camps. The announcement was made at a press conference at the National Service (JKT) headquarters in Dodoma on Friday by the Acting Head of Administration, Colonel Hassan Mabena, on behalf of the CNS.

In February this year, Maj Gen Mbuge asked about 12,000 youth volunteers who had already reported at different camps countrywide to return to their homes until further notice. Announcing the decision back then, Col Mabena said the suspension of training came due to the fact that the army was finalising some administrative issues.

Yesterday, he said youth should report at their designated initial camps between May 7 and 14, 2021. He added that the youth who are supposed to report at camps are those who were recruited to join training for 2020/2021 military course.

"Youth who are supposed to report to their initial camps are those with Standard Seven education and Form Four only," he noted.

Col Mabena said those with form six education, certificate, diploma, degree as well as those holding Engineering profession should continue waiting until further arrangements and logistics were accomplished within the army. In August last year, Maj Gen Mbuge announced to all youth in Tanzania to seize the opportunity to join the National Building Army for 2020/2021.

The process for the youth to apply and eventually be selected to join the training was coordinated by the offices of District and Regional Commissioners, where they reside. The National Service has for many years been training youth volunteers countrywide, who are there after trained to employ themselves after the end of the contract with JKT.

Some of them have been employed in other security organs upon completion of their training