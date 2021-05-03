Tanzania: JKT Recalls Youth to Join Military Training

1 May 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Katare Mbashiru

THE Chief of National Service (CNS), Major General, Charles Mbuge, has recalled youth volunteers whose military training was suspended two months ago, to report to their camps. The announcement was made at a press conference at the National Service (JKT) headquarters in Dodoma on Friday by the Acting Head of Administration, Colonel Hassan Mabena, on behalf of the CNS.

In February this year, Maj Gen Mbuge asked about 12,000 youth volunteers who had already reported at different camps countrywide to return to their homes until further notice. Announcing the decision back then, Col Mabena said the suspension of training came due to the fact that the army was finalising some administrative issues.

Yesterday, he said youth should report at their designated initial camps between May 7 and 14, 2021. He added that the youth who are supposed to report at camps are those who were recruited to join training for 2020/2021 military course.

"Youth who are supposed to report to their initial camps are those with Standard Seven education and Form Four only," he noted.

Col Mabena said those with form six education, certificate, diploma, degree as well as those holding Engineering profession should continue waiting until further arrangements and logistics were accomplished within the army. In August last year, Maj Gen Mbuge announced to all youth in Tanzania to seize the opportunity to join the National Building Army for 2020/2021.

The process for the youth to apply and eventually be selected to join the training was coordinated by the offices of District and Regional Commissioners, where they reside. The National Service has for many years been training youth volunteers countrywide, who are there after trained to employ themselves after the end of the contract with JKT.

Some of them have been employed in other security organs upon completion of their training

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Neighbours Debate Joining Mozambique's Fight Against Insurgents
Somalia's Parliament Votes to Cancel Presidential Term Extension
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.