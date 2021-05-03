Kenya: Olunga Scores, Misses Penalty as Al Duhail Crash Out of Champions League

Jeddahm — Michael Olunga might finish as the top scorer of the Asian Champions League, but his Qatari side Al Duhail crashed out of the competition after a 1-1 draw with home side Al Ahli Saudi.

The Kenyan striker scored, but missed a penalty in the 1-1 draw which saw Duhail finish second in the group behind Iranian side Esteghlal and missing out on the round of 16.

Duhail broke the deadlock in the 61st minute when Olunga's freekick from the edge of the box sipped through the wall and rocked into the bottom left of goal.

With his ninth goal of the competition, Olunga and Duhail were flying high and they had a chance to pull away further in the 65th minute when they were awarded a penalty, but the Kenyan forward saw his strong kick saved by the keeper.

Ahli then tied the game in the 73rd minute through Haitham Asiri and despite concerted efforts by the Qatari's to get back into the lead, they couldn't crack through with a goal.

The team now returns home where they will focus on finishing the season with a trophy when they face AL Rayyan in the Emir Cup semi-finals on May 10.

Duhail lost the league title to Xavsi's Al Sadd and pressure will be on them to ensure they finish the season with silverware.