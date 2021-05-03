Eritrea: Abune Petros Gives Benediction in Connection With Easter

1 May 2021
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara, 01 May 2021 - His Holiness Abune Petros, Archbishop of the Eritrean Orthodox Tewahdo Church, gave benediction in connection with Easter Holiday.

Congratulating all the faithful for the easing of the COVID-19 restrictions to attend religious mass, His Holiness Abune Petros in his message noted that all citizens need to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines from the Ministry of Health.

His Holiness also disclosed that the Holy Synod, using the divine power vested upon it, is doing the necessary preparations to anoint the 5th Patriarch of the Eritrean Orthodox Tewahdo Church.

His Holiness Abune Petros, Archbishop of the Eritrean Orthodox Tewahdo Church wished all the Faithful a Happy Easter and for the Lord to put His blessing upon the nation's peace and unity.

