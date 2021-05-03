Eritrea: International Workers Day Marked Nationwide

Asmara, 01 May 2021 - May 1st - International Workers Day was celebrated today within the confines of COVID-19, at the Head Quarters of the National Confederation of Eritrean Workers under the theme: "Labor for Greening Campaign". At the event, only 70 members of the Executive and Central Committees of the confederation took part.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Tekeste Baire, Secretary of the National Confederation of Eritrean Workers (NCEW), underlining that during the pre-independence years, the Eritrean workers used to celebrate the event at liberated areas under the leadership of the EPLF said that this year it is being observed within the confines of COVID-19.

He further noted that the National Confederation of Eritrean Workers has been conducting its programs respecting the guidelines issued to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr. Tekeste, finally, stated that the vocational training center in Massawa has graduated over 150 workers at its third round and that more workers from various institutions are being trained in seven fields.

May 1st - International Workers Day has been marked nationwide with expansive, nationwide, tree-planting, and other activities in the preceding nine days.

The International Workers Day is being observed for the 30th time at the national level and for the 131st time at the international level.