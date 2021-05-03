Liberia: Gunmen Storm President Weah Maternal Home, Allegedly Shot One Resident, Arrest Others

GBI — DORU, Nimba County -- Report from Dorgbor Town, Gbi-Doru Administrative District says several gunmen claiming to be police officers on Friday, April 30 stormed the town and began firing live bullets.

In the process shot one resident, and took away several others including the victim to an unknown destination.

On a distressed call from Dorbgor Town, the Youth Coordinator of the area, Michael Tiah told FrontPage Africa that the men, dressed in plan clothes arrived in the Town in a pickup truck with staff of the Liberia Tree and Trading Corporation (LTTC). Tiah said, at first the men told the townspeople that they were land surveyors sent to demarcate the company's operating area. But when the residents refused on grounds that they were not rightful authorities to grant them permission, they soon went back to their vehicle, took up weapons and began shooting .

"They came with staff of LTTC and told us they were surveyors. But the citizens they were not rightful people to allow them carry out any survey. To our surprise, they went back to their car, changed to all over black clothes and took up guns and started shooting over the town," Tiah explained.

"Our concern now is the three people including our brother who was shot. We don't where they took them."

The incident, according to Tiah has left residents terrified with dozens fleeing for refuge in the bushes.