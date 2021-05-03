Liberia: Gunmen Storm President Weah Maternal Home, Allegedly Shot One Resident, Arrest Others

1 May 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Gerald C. Koinyeneh

GBI — DORU, Nimba County -- Report from Dorgbor Town, Gbi-Doru Administrative District says several gunmen claiming to be police officers on Friday, April 30 stormed the town and began firing live bullets.

In the process shot one resident, and took away several others including the victim to an unknown destination.

On a distressed call from Dorbgor Town, the Youth Coordinator of the area, Michael Tiah told FrontPage Africa that the men, dressed in plan clothes arrived in the Town in a pickup truck with staff of the Liberia Tree and Trading Corporation (LTTC). Tiah said, at first the men told the townspeople that they were land surveyors sent to demarcate the company's operating area. But when the residents refused on grounds that they were not rightful authorities to grant them permission, they soon went back to their vehicle, took up weapons and began shooting .

"They came with staff of LTTC and told us they were surveyors. But the citizens they were not rightful people to allow them carry out any survey. To our surprise, they went back to their car, changed to all over black clothes and took up guns and started shooting over the town," Tiah explained.

"Our concern now is the three people including our brother who was shot. We don't where they took them."

The incident, according to Tiah has left residents terrified with dozens fleeing for refuge in the bushes.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Neighbours Debate Joining Mozambique's Fight Against Insurgents
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Somalia's Parliament Votes to Cancel Presidential Term Extension
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.