Ethiopia: TPLF, Shene to Be Designated As Terrorist Organizations

Addis Ababa — Council of Ministers has passed a resolution to designate Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) and Shene as terrorist organizations.

In its assembly held yesterday, Council of Ministers stated that as TPLF and Shene have been relentlessly carrying out terrorist attacks on innocent civilians and public property in a bid to twist the change trajectory with which all Ethiopians have been provided after an arduous struggle to demise the TPLF junta.

According to the council, following the ill-intention and futile attempts of the two terrorist groups , the lives of a number of innocent civilians had been claimed, many have been made amputee, numerous properties and assets have been destroyed, a number of citizens displaced from the area they were born and grown up. Besides, these and other well-orchestrated conspiracies have resulted in developing a recurrent threat among the general society and eroding their trust upon the government and even towards one another.

The council also underlined that these entire destructive attempts have targeted at leaving the government on a serious jeopardy and giving it hard time not to pursue on the prosperity journey.

The rationale behind all these destructive measures is to attain hidden political objective and meet partisan mission via attaching innocent citizens and damaging infrastructures assigning a number of infiltrators and anti-peace elements.

Behind the attack, there are groups who have supported the mess with plan, financial support, material supply as well as human resource training even providing with media coverage. It is also obvious that there are foreign forces who would like to destabilize Ethiopia, weaken its potential and get it collapsed.

All the diabolic activities and destructive moves these two groups have been carrying out are purely terrorist acts. It is also easy to understand that these actions can absolutely fall on and entirely fulfill the meaning given to terrorists and terrorism on the Art. 3 of 1176/2012 proclamation issued to prevent and control terrorist activities.

Designating these organizations, member and supports is of paramount importance in easily contain and better control the destructive moves and get them fully accountable.

Hence, this resolution has been presented to designate these groups as terrorists based on Art. 18 and 19 of 1176/2012 proclamation as the leaders have led the crime and followed the implementation; they deserve to be terrorists. The decision is going to be put in place upon organizations, individuals, who do have association, ideological share, shouldering mission or practical deed or other related aspects as per Art. 23 of the 1176/2012 proclamation.

BY MENGESHA AMARE