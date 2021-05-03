Kenya: Gor Mahia Officials in Public Spat

There is more trouble in Gor Mahia's camp, with recently elected treasurer Dolphina Odhiambo and long-serving team manager Jolawi Obondo involved in an ugly public spat.

In an interview with Nairobi News, Odhiambo vowed she is not about to relent in her bid to weed cartels out of the financially troubled side.

Among those she has told to toe the line or ship out are long-serving technical director Jolawi Obondo, plus club supporters who are opposed to her style of leadership.

Odhiambo has also defended herself from the financial challenges currently dogging the Kenyan champions. The players at the club are currently on strike due to unpaid salaries.

"This club requires sanity and I wouldn't be derailed by individuals who think things will continue normally. They are fighting me because I have touched the departments where they were eating from," Odhiambo claimed.

"Players have been signed at the club by well-known cartels who have to leave. Why are they blaming me yet the current financial crisis at the club has not started today? Here at Gor if you try to affect new ideas then the beneficiaries oppose you," said Odhiambo.

The official also defended her sentiment that the club owes chairman Ambrose Rachier Sh100 million after securing loans for the club using his personal property.

"As of December 2018, the club had a debt of Sh92 million. The amount has since gone upwards and this is the bitter truth. The club is in debt and we should be lean on our financial usage," she added.

Contacted, Obondo defended himself saying Odhiambo is engaging in witch-hunting with a preferred individual in mind to take over his position as the team manager. He vowed to stay put saying only the executive committee decision can remove him from his role.

"I have played an integral part at the club all these years and if I have to leave it has to be in a procedural manner. It is true the treasurer has confronted me to leave but other top officials of the club are of different views and even appreciate my services," said Obondo.

He regretted the events that have been going on in the club and the frustrations he has gone through, blaming Odhiambo for fighting even the club junior staff so as to reward her cronies.