Sudan: Residents Protest After Man Killed in South Kordofan

El Koweik — A man was killed and his cows were stolen near El Koweik, north of Kadugli, capital of South Kordofan, on Friday. The Kadugli-Delling road was closed for several hours.

Native Administration leader Amir Mousa El Zubeir told Radio Dabanga that a group of unidentified gunmen killed the cattle owner and hid his body in a forest near El Koweik, located 25 km north of Kadugli on Friday afternoon. They then took his cows to an unknown destination.

El Zubeir added that residents of El Kuweik blocked the road between Kadugli and Delling for hours, in protest of ongoing insecurity in the area.

Earlier this month, a villager was killed while he was working on his farm in Habila locality and two others were killed in the same area on the same day in a separate incident.

This week, dozens of people were killed or injured during tribal clashes that lasted for five consecutive days in the El Hamid district of Gedir.

The security situation in South Kordofan deteriorated in April. Several murders and armed robberies were reported to the police, to no avail.

Neel Hussein, the mayor of Abu Jubeiha, stated that the wali (governor) of South Kordofan, Hamid El Bashir, has failed to provide security for the state. He told Radio Dabanga that currently, the region is in a state of chaos.