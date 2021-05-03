Nigeria: Katsina Utd Tame Wolves to Retain Laliga/NPFL U-15 Title

The U-15 team of Katsina United yesterday defeated their counterparts from Warri Wolves 4-2 on penalties after 1-1 in regulation time to successfully defend their LaLiga/NPFL U-15 Championship title.

The closing ceremony of the tournament which was held at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International stadium in Enugu had many Nigeria Football Federation chieftains and other football stakeholders in attendance.

To reach the finals, Katsina United squeezed past MFM Lagos 4-2 on penalties while their opponents Warri Wolves piped Akwa United 1-0 in the other semi-final match.

Although Katsina United were more solid in the defence, they no doubt benefitted from the attacking prowess of quartet of Nafiu Dahiru, Yakubu Sadiq, Umar Bala and Umar Abubakar on the way to their third LaLiga/NPFL title.

The Chairman of Katsina State Football Association, Alhaji Aminu Balele Kurfi commended the victorious youngsters as he described them as worthy ambassadors of the state.

"I congratulate the boys for bringing honour to Katsina State. They have added to the numerous achievements in sports under the administration of His Excellency, Governor Aminu Bello Masari.

"I urge them to remain focused for they have a bright future ahead of them," he said.