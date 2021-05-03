Nigeria: Bauchi Inaugurates Advisory Committee for Implementation of VAPP Law

Bauchi — The Bauchi State Government has launched the 'Costed Model Action Plan (CMAP)' as well as the inauguration of the Advisory and Technical Committee of the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Act in the state.

This is as the state government also earmarked about N3.7 billion for the implementation of CMAP for full implementation of VAPP law in the state.

THISDAY learnt that the VAPP law was developed by United Nations Women with support from the government of the United Kingdom, which was passed into law by the Bauchi State House of Assembly and assented to by the state Governor, Bala Mohammed.

Inaugurating members of the committees at the Government House in Bauchi at the weekend, Mohammed said Bauchi is the first state to domesticate the VAPP Act in the North-east part of the country, pointing out that the implementation of the VAPP law can only be made possible when political will is supported by targeted funding and other resources.

He said the Costed Model Action Plan (CMAP) is a significant achievement, which underlines the commitment of the state government to implement the 2020 VAPP law and eliminate violence against persons in the society.

"Through CMAP and the implementation of VAPP law in the state, the government has identified intervention strategies that would have a direct impact on the lives and welfare of the most vulnerable persons in Bauchi State. CMAP is a tool that will help produce results through clearly defined activities and targets by careful costing and identification of the actors responsible for the successful implementation of the programme," he said.

Mohammed added: "The CMAP is also an implementation strategy and clearly defined evaluation and monitoring component, which include an estimated cost package of the whole programme, totalling over N3.7 billion. The CMAP is relevant to the overall response to ending violence against persons in Bauchi State; it offers multi-sectoral and standardise approach that can be applied at all levels."

The governor commended the commitment of United Nations Women, development partners and representatives of state government ministerial departments and agencies (MDAs), local authorities, NGOs, faith and community-based organizations for the funding and technical support provided.